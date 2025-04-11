Shedeur Sanders Sends Warning To Browns About Passing On Him

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to make one of the most critical decisions they’ve needed to make in some time.

Armed with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns are looking to select a player who can not only change the franchise’s trajectory in 2025 but also someone who can help them for the foreseeable future.

One of the players they’re considering is Shedeur Sanders, who is commonly viewed as a top-two quarterback prospect in the class.

Browns fans and analysts are torn on whether the Browns should take him at No. 2, and Sanders himself recently weighed in on this, particularly if he falls in the draft order.

He recently had a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, speaking highly about his time with Mike Tomlin in a recent conversation with Kay Adams.

He appeared to send a warning to the Browns about possibly letting him join the Steelers.

“That’s on the other franchises that make the mistake and let me go there,” Sanders said.

Sanders indicated that the combination of him and Tomlin would be lethal, and that they would be a great player-coach pairing that would be beneficial for both parties.

The Steelers are also looking for a franchise QB, so it’ll be interesting to see if they make any moves to trade up in the first round, especially if Sanders falls past the Browns.

With a lot on the line, the Browns can’t afford to whiff on another early first-round selection.

Drafting any rookie is a risk, so it will be interesting to see who they ultimately select on draft night, and if that player can live up to their potential and be the change they’re looking for.

