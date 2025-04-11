Bernie Kosar Has 2-Word Reaction To Joe Flacco Returning To Browns

The Cleveland Browns re-signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on Friday, reuniting with a quarterback who ignited the franchise’s late-season playoff run in 2023.

Flacco built a strong fan base despite his brief tenure with the team, going 4-1 in the regular season during his run in Cleveland.

One of those fans happens to be a legendary former Browns football player.

Browns legend Bernie Kosar took to X to share a two-word reaction to Flacco returning to Cleveland in 2025, noting his enthusiasm over the team’s decision.

“Welcome Back,” Kosar wrote, adding several emojis to convey his joy with this move.

Kosar has maintained his connection to the city after his NFL career ended, and he’s been vocal about the team’s decisions over the past decade.

Flacco has become a journeyman late in his career, playing for four franchises since his decade-long run in Baltimore ended in 2018.

In addition to Cleveland, the 40-year-old has played for the New York Jets, the Denver Broncos, and the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Flacco signed a one-year deal for $4 million, but incentives can push the deal to $13 million.

He’ll be the second active quarterback on the Browns’ roster, joining former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett this season.

Cleveland’s move perhaps solidifies their intent to select a quarterback in this year’s draft, a move that’s been rumored since the organization announced former starter Deshaun Watson would be unavailable for the majority of the 2025 season.

The Browns have been linked to several signal-callers in this year’s class, including Colorado prospect Shedeur Sanders with the team’s No. 2 overall selection.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Could Make Major Move In NFL Draft