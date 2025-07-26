Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads With Big Training Camp Performance

The Cleveland Browns have officially started training camp and the fans will be interested in seeing who separates themselves in the quarterback room.

The Browns acquired several quarterbacks this offseason, with veteran Joe Flacco leading the pack and multiple youngsters behind him hoping to lock up the backup spot.

Kenny Pickett has the most NFL experience, having played for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, but Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel represent more upside at the position.

Out of the three, Sanders is by far the most intriguing as he was a first-round talent that slipped down the board due to what now seem like unnecessary concerns.

After Saturday’s training camp practice, Sanders showed out the best in terms of team drills.

“Big day for Shedeur. 8/11 completions, three touchdowns, zero interceptions.”

Sanders looks like the mature and poised pocket passer fans saw at Colorado.

Sanders is a fearless passer who doesn’t mind taking hits to extend a play, but in training camp he doesn’t have to worry about that and can focus on learning the offense.

There’s a lot more time between now and the regular season, but so far it seems like Sanders is already starting to create some distance between himself and his fellow quarterbacks.

It’ll be interesting to see how this pans out and how high Sanders’ rookie ceiling is.

