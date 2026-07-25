Young Browns Playmaker Has Everything In Place For Big Leap

One of the reasons an NFL player can experience a “sophomore slump” in his second season is that opponents are better able to game plan against him. It is especially true when, as a rookie, that player seemingly came out of nowhere.

That is the situation facing Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. entering the 2026 campaign. As a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Fannin exceeded even the most lofty expectations by leading the team in receptions, yards and touchdown catches in his first year.

Now, the young Browns playmaker has everything in place for a premier leap, with Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com projecting that Fannin can become one of the best players in the league at his position.

“Defenses now have a full year of tape on Fannin, and with his breakout rookie campaign comes a different level of attention. But the circumstances around him are arguably better than they were a year ago. A healthier supporting cast, more legitimate weapons on the outside and another offseason of development in a new offense should create opportunities that simply weren’t there last season. The question entering 2026 is whether he can make the leap from one of the league’s most pleasant surprises to one of its premier tight ends,” Bastock wrote.

It will be difficult for Fannin to fly under the radar this season after he posted 72 catches for 731 yards and six TDs last year. He also led the Browns with 107 targets and 32 first downs. The production drew high praise from George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, showing that Fannin is on the verge of joining the league’s close-knit tight end fraternity, if he isn’t already there as it is.

With highly touted rookie wide receivers KC Concpecion and Denzel Boston now part of the passing game, and second-year running back Dylan Sampson likely to get more opportunities, Fannin may not be able to replicate his stats from 2025. But working his way back from a mild injury entering training camp, he is the potential centerpiece of the Browns’ offense, which could put him in line for an even better campaign.

In fact, Cleveland head coach Todd Monken has likened Fannin to Las Vegas Raiders standout Brock Bowers, whom he worked closely with at the University of Georgia. Fannin also has been favorably compared to Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates.

At just 22 years old, Fannin should have many more productive seasons ahead of him, as soon as he works his way through the always potentially difficult second year.

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