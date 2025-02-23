Skip Bayless Rips Micah Parsons For Hyping Up Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns have a crisis to solve.

Myles Garrett wants to leave and play for a Super Bowl contender, and there should be no shortage of teams lining up to get him.

Unsurprisingly, Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons has already started recruiting him.

The outspoken Penn State star claimed that he would even take less money to team up with him in Arlington as long as Garrett does the same.

Nevertheless, Skip Bayless doesn’t believe him for one second.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the controversial pundit and diehard Cowboys fan questioned Parsons’ true motives.

He doesn’t believe there’s a world in which he’s going to take less money than Garrett if the Cowboys make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league simply because he doesn’t care that much about winning:

“I believe winning is optional for Micah Parsons — if it happens, great … if not, no biggie … I believe Micah mostly wants to be a star, be treated and paid like a star – a podcasting Dallas Cowboy star … with STARRING the priority over winning,” said Bayless.

Bayless believes Parsons is all about himself, money, attention, and winning is optional.

He doesn’t see him boasting that kind of “whatever it takes” leadership, regardless of what he says.

Of course, if that’s the case, that’s a Cowboys’ problem, not a Browns’ one.

Also, as much as Garrett grew up in Texas, he wants to play for a Super Bowl, and his chances of doing so with the Cowboys are as slim as they are in Cleveland.

They might win more regular-season games and sell more gear.

But as far as hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy, it’s been a very long time since they’ve done that, and it might be even longer before they return to their winning ways.

