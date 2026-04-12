Analyst Believes Browns Will Have Big Opportunity In NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is all about matching need with opportunity. The Cleveland Browns have two specific areas to address heading into this year’s process, but the value may not align with their pick at No. 6 overall.

If wide receiver Carnell Tate is drafted in the top five, most likely by the New York Giants at No. 5, and a standout defensive prospect falls down the board as a result, the Browns could have a decision to make. They could take the top-rated offensive lineman to satisfy that opening, or they could select the best player available, even if he plays defense.

A third, perhaps more appealing option, would be to find a team that’s built to win now who wants to select a coveted defensive player, be it Arvell Reese, David Bailey or Ruben Bain Jr. Then, Cleveland could trade down, acquiring some additional picks while eventually addressing their needs on the offensive side of the ball.

With that in mind, analyst Max Loeb said he believes the Browns will have a big opportunity in the NFL Draft, perhaps from the Kansas City Chiefs, who hold the No. 9 overall pick.

“The more I think about it, the more inclined I am for the Cleveland Browns to trade down,” Loeb said.

"The more I think about it, the more inclined I am for the Cleveland Browns to trade down."@loebsleads thinks the Browns could get SERIOUS AMMO from Win-Now teams if certain players fall 👀 pic.twitter.com/xnAOAWhR1d — Honor The Land (@honortheland) April 11, 2026

The Chiefs could see a defensive player they want and can’t wait for, and put together an attractive package to offer the Browns. In addition to the No. 9 pick, Kansas City also has the No. 29 overall pick, and seven others after that, including three in the fifth round. It also has an additional third-round choice in the 2027 draft.

The Dallas Cowboys, who have the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks, are another potential trade partner as they also seek a pass rusher. In addition, there could be a surprise team that may covet a player no one expected to be there and wants to enter the discussion.

If the Browns hold on to the pick and make it for themselves, they are almost certain to come away with a potential star player, tough it may be on the other side of the ball than they would prefer.

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Analyst Reveals Draft Scenario In Which Browns Make Surprising Pick