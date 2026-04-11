Analyst Reveals Big Problem With Browns’ Rumored Draft Move

Having the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft is a good position to be in. Obviously, the Cleveland Browns could use that selection to secure one of the most promising rookies coming into the league, or they could trade down and acquire more assets.

Speaking on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Matt Miller said that the second option isn’t very likely. He doesn’t see a path forward for the Browns to trade down. Miller claims the appetite from other teams to trade isn’t there.

“I would be surprised for a couple of reasons. I think the talent that’s going to be on the board at [No.] 6 is going to be hard to pass on. Secondarily, who’s coming up? Who’s trying to jump Washington at 7 to get a player? I don’t know that any team is going to be motivated enough to do that. Thirdly, Browns fans probably want this team to just pick a player. You still have core needs. Trading back is fantastic, but this is a team that ultimately needs more blue-chip players,” Miller said.

Rumor has it Andrew Berry wants to trade back from #6 but @nfldraftscout thinks it's: 1) unlikely to happen

2) not the best idea for the #Browns "This is a team that ultimately needs more blue chip players." pic.twitter.com/FuGF0aXpJo — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) April 10, 2026

Andrew Berry has shown he is more than comfortable trading down. In fact, that’s exactly what Cleveland’s general manager did last year. However, he needs another team that is willing to talk in order to make that happen. As of right now, there doesn’t seem to be a willing participant.

But perhaps more important is the fact that Cleveland fans are hoping to see their GM and front office acquire a blue-chip talent at No. 6. They understand that trading down can be a smart, strategic move and part of a bigger picture that can lead to a long, promising future. However, numerous holes in the team’s roster need to be fixed as soon as possible. They want the Browns to take advantage of the opportunities the draft is presenting this year.

The Browns need more talent, and there is plenty in this draft. Therefore, the Browns should hold on to their No. 6 pick and try to get the best player on the board at that time.

Sometimes the simplest path forward is the most logical one.

NEXT:

Browns Have A Clear Problem Heading Into Draft