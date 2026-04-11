Analyst Reveals Draft Scenario In Which Browns Make Surprising Pick

The first round of the NFL Draft almost always generates some surprises, and the Cleveland Browns could be at the mercy of that unpredictability holding the No. 6 overall pick this year. If everything goes according to plan, the Browns should be deciding between wide receiver Carnell Tate or a collection of offensive linemen.

That would allow Cleveland to satisfy one of its most glaring needs, leaving it with the No. 24 overall pick to address the other. However, if things break another way, the Browns could be facing a different kind of decision altogether.

If Tate and running back Jeremiyah Love are off the board, and the Browns don’t see any of the offensive linemen as worthy of that selection, they could pivot and take a defensive standout instead. With more obvious needs on offense, that may not seem like the smart thing to do.

Yet, analyst Adam Gerstenhaber has revealed a scenario in which the Browns do make a surprising No. 6 choice, specifically if the two best offensive players are picked in the top five.

“If Tate and Love are gone, I don’t know how anybody can scream about taking a defensive player,” Gerstenhaber said.

With quarterback Fernando Mendoza a virtual certainty to be selected No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, if Tate and Love are drafted by the New York Jets (No. 2), Arizona Cardinals (No. 3), Tennessee Titans (No. 4) or New York Giants (No. 5), that could mean the next best player available is on defense. That would mean at least two of the group of edge rushers Arvell Reese and David Bailey, safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles are sitting there for the Browns at No. 6.

The Browns arguably do not have a need at any of those positions, unless they actually do have plans to trade away defensive end Myles Garrett. That said, each of those defensive players is arguably a better overall prospect than potentially available offensive tackles Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, Monroe Freeling or Kadyn Proctor.

The Browns could look to trade down from that pick if this were to occur, or they could make an excellent defense even better by adding an impact rookie to the group.

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