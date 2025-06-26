Stat Highlights Reason To Be Excited About Dylan Sampson

The Cleveland Browns face a pivotal 2025 season with fresh talent injecting new energy into their backfield.

Among the rookies making waves in Berea, fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson has emerged as an early standout.

The former Tennessee standout brings impressive credentials to Cleveland, including SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors and a track record of explosive performances that caught the attention of scouts.

Dawg Pound Daily’s Mac Blank recently highlighted the rookie’s consistent production during his final college season.

“Rookie Dylan Sampson rushed for over 100 yards in 11 of his last 14 games- including a 139-yard game vs Alabama,” Mac noted.

Rookie Dylan Sampson rushed for over 100 yards in 11 of his last 14 games- including a 139 yard game vs Alabama Pretty crazy this guy is the #Browns RB2 #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/w4aP6ksW2j — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) June 25, 2025

Those numbers tell the story of a player who delivered when it mattered most.

Sampson finished his college career with 1,491 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, showcasing the vision and acceleration that made him a coveted prospect.

His cutback ability created problems for SEC defenses throughout the season.

At 5’8″ and 200 pounds, Sampson may not fit the traditional mold, but his physical running style between the tackles has already impressed Cleveland’s coaching staff.

His ability to gain yards after contact adds another dimension to what the Browns hope will be a revitalized ground game.

With Nick Chubb’s departure closing one chapter, the Browns are writing a new one with young talent.

Sampson joins second-round selection Quinshon Judkins to form what could become a dynamic rookie tandem.

While Judkins carries more name recognition, Sampson’s potential appears equally intriguing.

The rookie’s approach has caught attention beyond his on-field performance. His work ethic and mentality suggest he understands the opportunity ahead.

That mindset, combined with his athletic ability, positions him as a potential weapon in Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system.

Particularly interesting is Sampson’s untapped potential as a pass-catcher. With proper development, this skill could expand his role on critical downs and create additional matchup problems for opposing defenses.

