Former Player Warns Browns About Starting Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an enviable yet complex situation at quarterback.

With a roster featuring veteran Joe Flacco, Super Bowl winner Kenny Pickett, and promising rookies Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, the team faces a critical decision about who should lead their offense.

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones recently weighed in on the quarterback debate during an episode of The Facility.

Jones expressed strong concerns about starting the veteran Flacco over younger alternatives.

“(Pickett) is still extremely young. If he goes out here and plays well, that’s a bonus for your football team, and then you have two young dudes behind them that you are developing. Joe Flacco going out there, I absolutely disagree with that, because he’s older. You’re not going to win a lot. But with Kenny Pickett going out there, he’s young. He was a first-rounder,” Jones said.

“If Kenny Pickett goes out and plays well, that is a bonus for the Browns. Now your Rookies can sit back and learn.” — @89JonesNTAF pic.twitter.com/3JTeiUYP3n — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) June 25, 2025

The Super Bowl XLV champion believes the Browns should prioritize youth and development.

Jones sees clear value in giving Pickett the opportunity to showcase his abilities while simultaneously developing the rookie talent behind him.

His reasoning centers on the long-term benefits of investing in younger players rather than relying on veteran experience alone.

If Pickett isn’t the answer, Jones has identified his preferred alternative.

He considers Shedeur Sanders the most naturally gifted quarterback on the roster, even ahead of third-round pick Gabriel.

Jones advocates for giving Sanders meaningful opportunities to prove himself on the field.

The Browns face a decision that extends beyond immediate results. While Flacco brings proven leadership and championship experience, the modern NFL increasingly rewards teams that successfully develop young quarterback talent.

Cleveland’s choice could define their trajectory for years to come, making this one of the most consequential decisions of their offseason.

