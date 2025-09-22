Stat Shows How Mason Graham Dominated Against Packers

The Cleveland Browns are coming off one of the most surprising results of the 2025 NFL season after beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

Many believed the Packers were a Super Bowl favorite after their first two weeks of the season.

It was a fun game for the Browns and their fans, as Jordan Love seemed to have no answer for the Browns’ defensive front.

One of the most impressive players on the Browns’ defense during the game was rookie Mason Graham, who recorded a 43% pass rush win rate in this game, per analyst Seth Walder.

Mason Graham recorded a 43% pass rush win rate against the Packers today. Average for a defensive tackle is 9%. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 21, 2025

Walder noted that the average at the DT position is 9%, so Graham was certainly well above average in this game.

The Browns might have some holes on their roster, but their defensive line is certainly not one of them, as they have one of the best units in the league.

Beating a team like the Packers is nothing to sneeze at, and it could be the momentum boost they’ve been looking for to give themselves more confidence down the road.

Graham looked great in this game, and fans are excited to see what else he’ll be able to accomplish down the stretch, especially considering that it’s his rookie year.

At 1-2, the Browns have their work cut out for them if they want to get back to .500 anytime soon, as they have the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers on deck.

As Browns fans just saw against the Packers, anything can happen in this league.

