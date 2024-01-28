Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Stats Show Browns Made Positive Defensive Move Last Offseason

Stats Show Browns Made Positive Defensive Move Last Offseason

By

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith
Za’Darius Smith (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Prior to the start of the 2023 season, the Cleveland Browns made several big moves to boost their defense.

In addition to key coaching changes, which included hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, the Browns also brought in some fresh faces in terms of players.

One of their biggest moves was making a trade to acquire three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith.

As with Jadaveon Clowney before him, Smith was a big name who was expected to come in and become the best one-two pass-rushing punch in the NFL alongside Myles Garrett.

Unfortunately, the stats didn’t seem to back up that hope, as Smith totaled just 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks to go along with a single forced fumble.

As such, trading for him has been called one of the worst moves in 2023 by NFL Rumors on Twitter.

However, according to Cody Suek, also on Twitter, that claim couldn’t be more wrong.

The reason many people were unhappy with Smith’s performance this year is that he had been averaging just over 12 sacks per game over his last three full seasons.

While he didn’t have the sack numbers this year, he was certainly pressuring opposing quarterbacks and affecting the game.

Additionally, let’s consider what the Browns traded to acquire Smith, along with a 2025 sixth-round draft pick.

All they gave up was two fifth-round draft picks, one in 2024 and one in 2025.

Granted, it was for a one-year commitment from Smith, but with how he played this year and his known potential, the Browns are sure to do whatever they can to keep Smith on the roster for next year.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Stump Mitchell Gets Honest On Nick Chubb's Weaknesses

27 mins ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Says 1 Player Helped Prove Kevin Stefanski's Value This Season

44 mins ago

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly

Reporter Suggests A New OC Candidate For The Browns

2 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Makes His Pick For CPOY Award

1 day ago

Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Makes His Thoughts Clear About Being A Backup Quarterback

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Deshaun Watson Is Recruiting Notable WR To The Browns

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Says Browns Have To 'Move Quickly' To Sign New Coach

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns OC Candidate Gets An Interview With The Bucs

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Former Coach Shows Support To Browns OC Candidate

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Announces 4 Browns Are Finalists For NFL Awards

3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Reporter Hints At Kevin Stefanski Change If Kellen Moore Joins Browns

3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns Have Requested An Interview With Chargers Coach

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Names The X-factor For Browns 2024 Season

3 days ago

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add Notable Kicker To The Team

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Insider Reveals Newest Addition To The Coaching Staff

4 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Reveals What Made This Browns Season Special

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joel Bitonio Shares Clear Thoughts About Joe Flacco's Stint

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns assistant coach Stump Mitchell

Stump Mitchell Speaks On 'Bad Blood' Against The Browns

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Interviewing Top OC Candidate Today

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Former Browns Coach Has Clear Message About Kevin Stefanski Changes

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Stump Mitchell Has Clear Message About Browns QB Deshaun Watson

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Tony Grossi Warns Browns About Major Loss This Offseason

5 days ago

Stump Mitchell Gets Honest On Nick Chubb's Weaknesses

No more pages to load