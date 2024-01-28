Stump Mitchell Gets Honest On Nick Chubb’s Weaknesses

In a recent interview with the “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show,” former Cleveland Browns running back coach Stump Mitchell talked about what it was like to coach Nick Chubb.

More specifically, Mitchell talked about whether or not Chubb had any weaknesses and what they may have been.

For one, Mitchell mentioned that Chubb wasn’t a great route runner when he first entered the league (via BIGPLAY Cleveland Show on Twitter).

What was it like to coach Nick Chubb? "All I had to do was identify what little weaknesses he had. And he didn't have many." -Former Browns RB Coach Stump Mitchell presented by @liptonhardtea: pic.twitter.com/kSlRu4DMwV — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) January 28, 2024

Mitchell prefaced any mention of Chubb’s weaknesses by saying that there weren’t many, as was evident anytime you watched him run the football.

The fact that Chubb once struggled with his route running is almost laughable, as, according to Mitchell, he was one of the best route runners on the team entering this year.

Mitchell believed that Chubb had the potential to tally 1,000 receiving and rushing yards this year, which he may have done had his season not been cut tragically short.

Chubb, who has been one of the best running backs in football for the past several years, played in just two games this season before suffering a season-ending injury in the first half of Week 2.

However, he’s expected to be back and healthy next year, which is great news after the gruesome knee injury.

Unfortunately, it won’t be with Mitchell as his running backs coach, as the Browns parted ways with him following their disappointing loss to the Houston Texans in the first round of the playoffs.

Mitchell’s classic white beard will be missed on the sideline, but we welcome Duce Staley into the fold as Cleveland’s new running backs coach, and hope he has the same success that Mitchell did.