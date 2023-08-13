Browns Nation

Stats Show Dorian Thompson-Robinson Is Having A Remarkable Preseason

By

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commanders defeated the Browns.

 

After two preseason football games, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is further proof that good value can be found late in the NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns took the quarterback with the 140th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.

Since then, DTR’s performance has been solid for a rookie.

Pro Football Focus recently analyzed Thompson-Robinson’s limited showing against the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders.

PFF gave him a 90.2 grade based on his 231 total passing yards and two touchdowns, which is good for a 134.9 passer rating.

Furthermore, PFF added that “The Browns found a stud in the 5th round.”

During his most recent play in the third quarter of Friday’s game versus Washington, DTR only missed one pass while throwing for 102 yards and a touchdown for a 142.5 passer rating.

He also added 11 yards rushing.

In the Hall of Fame game on August 3, DTR played in the second half and completed eight of his 11 passes for 82 yards and a score (a 124.1 passer rating) while adding 37 rushing yards.

Thompson-Robinson further delighted fans by making a block to spring Demetric Felton for a touchdown.

Although Thompson-Robinson has displayed a limited sample size playing against reserves, he has proven he can compete against NFL-level athletes.

Should he continue at this pace, there is a good chance DTR will bump Joshua Dobbs off the roster.

Coming out of UCLA, Thompson-Robinson was given a 5.69 overall grade, meaning he was projected as a “bottom of the roster or practice squad” athlete.

His ceiling was set as a career backup, at best.

So far, it’s safe to say that Thompson-Robinson is exceeding expectations.

