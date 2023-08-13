Browns Make 2 New Signings Official

Two new roster signings were announced by the Cleveland Browns today.

Running back Jordan Wilkins joins the team with a chance to earn a roster spot.

And former Browns practice squad safety, Nate Meadors, returns to help the secondary.

The #Browns have officially signed S Nate Meadors and RB Jordan Wilkins. They alsoplaced LB Jacob Phillips (pectoral) on the reserve/injured list and waived S Bubba Bolden (hamstring) with an injury designation. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 13, 2023

In a related move, linebacker Jacob Phillips (pec) moved to the reserve/injured list.

And Cleveland released safety Bubba Bolden (hamstring) with an injury settlement.

That brings the roster to 90 players heading into the Browns’ joint practice sessions with the Eagles.

Can Wilkins Make The Roster?

Wilkins started his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

And in a reserve role, he gained around 300 yards in each of his first 3 seasons.

He has a pair of 50-plus yard runs on his resume and 35 receptions for another 262 yards.

New Browns running back Jordan Wilkins averages 4.9 yards per carry in his NFL career. He's 6'-1" 216lbs. Exactly the type of size Cleveland needed in the backfield with Jerome Ford's injury. Welcome to Cleveland! pic.twitter.com/5cD6bGFgW7 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) August 12, 2023

Although he was used sparingly over his first 4 seasons, Wilkins has shown he can run and catch the ball.

If Wilkins can pick up a pass rush, he could compete with Demetric Felton and John Kelly for the RB-3 slot.

Wilkins’ status could depend on how fast Jerome Ford recovers.

Meadors Back For Another Camp

Nate Meadors has bounced around training camps and practice squads since 2019.

He initially signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a UDFA and was active for 3 games over 2 seasons.

Since his release early in the 2020 season, five different teams signed Meadors to their practice squads.

That includes the Browns in 2021 who thought enough of Meadors to sign him to a future reserves contract.

But he was cut early in the 2022 training camp and finished his August with the NY Giants.

Meadors turned down a chance to play in the XFL in favor of a 1-week stint with Tennessee in January.