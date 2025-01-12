Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, January 12, 2025
Stats Show How Browns’ Offense Has Struggled In Past 2 Seasons

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Five years ago, the Cleveland Browns hired Kevin Stefanski as their head coach.

The results have been mixed during his tenure, but with his background as an offensive guru, the team was always expected to put up a lot of points on the scoreboard.

Needless to say, that hasn’t always been the case since he took over.

If anything, the Browns’ offense has struggled mightily over the past couple of years.

As Bill Barnwell pointed out on X, the Browns have had two of the most third-and-longs in the league in consecutive seasons.

They had 82 in 2023 and 85 this season.

Granted, much of that has also had to do with their instability at the quarterback position.

They had Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Joe Flacco last season.

With Watson, Thompson-Robinson, Jameis Winston, and Bailey Zappe, things weren’t much better this time.

Stefanski will likely return to calling plays on offense next season, regardless of who the team hires as its next offensive coordinator.

Then again, that’s not going to be enough, obviously.

The team will also need to fix their offensive line.

In addition, they must address their never-ending issues with penalties.

It’s not easy to keep the chains in motion when you constantly give up yards or go backward.

Last but not least, finding a new quarterback will also be crucial to this team’s success, and it should be the team’s top priority heading into the offseason.

Browns Nation