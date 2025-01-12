Browns Nation

Sunday, January 12, 2025
Analyst Notes Interesting Playoff Fact About Browns, Steelers

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are usually deemed the worst team in the AFC North.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Steelers have always been considered a contender.

However, perhaps it’s time to change the narrative around both organizations.

While the Browns failed to make the playoffs this season, it’s not like the Steelers have fared much better.

As Daryl Ruiter pointed out on X, the Browns have won a playoff game more recently than the Steelers, who have lost all of their last five playoff games.

Mike Tomlin’s team has also trailed by at least 21 points to start all those games.

Of course, the Browns already have a lot on their plate, so they should focus on fixing their issues before trying to poke fun at any other organization.

Truthfully, the Browns are just a few tweaks away from being a much better team than the Steelers.

It will all start at the quarterback position, but with Deshaun Watson most likely out for the season and a myriad of options at their disposal, Andrew Berry and the Browns should be able to put an end to those woes once and for all.

As for the Steelers, they will also have to make some tough decisions in the offseason.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation