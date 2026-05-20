Browns Defender Makes Big Personal Announcement

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been able to enjoy linebacker Nathaniel Watson much lately, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still rooting for him.

To show how much they support him, the team took to social media recently to celebrate the fact that he is now engaged to his girlfriend.

“love is in the air! congrats to our guy @Nathaniel_ATH on his recent engagement,” the Browns posted.

love is in the air! congrats to our guy @Nathaniel_ATH on his recent engagement 💍 pic.twitter.com/RpvCqyLdLa — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 20, 2026

That’s a huge life moment for Watson, but more good news could be on the way for the 25-year-old star out of Mississippi State soon.

Watson was picked by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2024 draft, coming in at No. 206. He was waived by the team but signed to their practice squad just a few days later. Finally, he found a spot on the active roster in October of 2024.

Before coming to the NFL, he gained 379 tackles, 21 sacks, two interceptions, and five passes defended while with Mississippi. He led the SEC in tackles and sacks in 2023.

During his rookie campaign, he appeared in 14 games with one start, totaling 14 tackles and one pass defended. He also racked up nine special teams tackles on the season.

Unfortunately for Watson, he didn’t get a chance to shine last season because he was put on injured reserve in August, months before 2025 even kicked off. There is hope, however, that he’ll be back and ready to play in 2026.

Watson is looking great in this engagement photo, seemingly healthy and in good shape. That bodes well for his chances in the year ahead. However, the team has changed a lot during his absence, so the linebacker may find it hard to carve out and earn many minutes for himself, especially with Carson Schwesinger’s emergence and Quincy Williams’ arrival.

Regardless of what happens next, it’s obvious that Watson is in a good place in life. Furthermore, it’s clear that his team is on his side and wishes him the best.

This is another indication that no matter how many wins they rack up in 2026, the Browns are a close, friendly unit that cares about one another.

NEXT:

Analyst Raises Biggest Question Facing Deshaun Watson