Analyst Raises Biggest Question Facing Deshaun Watson

When last season came to an end for the Cleveland Browns, a lot of people assumed that Shedeur Sanders had done enough to earn the starting quarterback role in 2026. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case now.

While speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo said that Deshaun Watson may look good and he could be impressing the right people, but questions about his health remain.

He added that Watson probably does look better than Sanders, but that is due to his experience and the tough season that Sanders just had.

“You could say this one, that one all you want. We won’t know until Watson gets in a game and takes a hit. I liked Deshaun. I thought he could play, but he’s got to prove to everyone that he can stay healthy. I’m sure even he doesn’t know if he can stay healthy. He’s going to try, but all you can go by is what we’ve seen now with shorts and OTAs. I’m sure the 10-year veteran, the three-time Pro Bowler looks better than the kid who went through hell last year,” Rizzo said.

"We won't know until Watson gets in a game and takes a hit," – @TheRealTRizzo thinks the biggest question about Deshaun Watson is his health. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/0pQAyqshsy — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 20, 2026

A few months ago, no one was sure what was going on with Watson. Some insiders even thought that he had played his last game for the Browns.

Now, things look a lot different. It still feels likely that he is entering his final year with Cleveland, but most reports say that he is healthy, looking great, and prepared to play.

But as great as Watson might be looking, it won’t mean anything if his health can’t stay intact.

The quarterback position went through multiple changes last year, partly due to injuries, and the Browns don’t want to go through that again. Yet, they may be won over by how good Watson is looking, especially considering that he spent plenty of time off the field. There are so many questions about Watson, his health, his contract, and what lies ahead.

Fans would love an answer, but it feels like the Browns are going to keep things secret for a bit longer before they reveal their intention for the three-time Pro Bowler.

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Browns Tabbed As Dark Horse Team For 2026 Season