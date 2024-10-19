Stats Show How Rodney McLeod Was Impressive In Week 6

The Cleveland Browns are sitting at 1-5 through six weeks of the 2024 NFL season and appear to be well on their way to missing the postseason.

This season has gone wrong for multiple reasons, though the easiest thing to point to is the offensive ineptitude the team has shown.

While the injuries to the offensive line have been a major reason for their offensive woes, Deshaun Watson is clearly no longer the player he used to be.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has to seriously consider benching Watson to salvage the season, though it seems like the decision is out of his hands.

Fortunately, not everything has gone wrong for Cleveland as their defense has been a bright spot and kept them competitive on a weekly basis.

Safety Rodney McLeod has been a solid player for the defense and had a strong Week 6 performance in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles via PFF CLE Browns.

“Rodney McLeod among safeties in Week 6: 77.9 PFF grade (T-9th) 26 coverage snaps 0 receptions allowed 1 forced incompletion.”

McLeod, a former undrafted free agent, has been around the league for a long time and is still making an impact this late into his career.

The Browns secondary has been pretty solid in coverage, though McLeod’s versatility allows him to play just about anywhere on the field.

While McLeod is proving to be a solid addition to the team, the Browns will need more from the group as a whole if they hope to right the ship and get back into the win column.

