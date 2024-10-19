Hanford Dixon Reveals Why He’s Confused About The Browns’ Offense

The 2024 NFL season has been disastrous to say the least for the Cleveland Browns who sit at 1-5 and show no signs of improvement.

The Browns entered the regular season with some optimism they could build on last year’s surprising playoff run, but at this point, they’re much closer to finishing with the worst record in the league versus securing a postseason berth.

Cleveland has been stuck trying to fix its offensive woes with Deshaun Watson under center, but it hasn’t worked as the former Pro Bowler is a shell of himself on the field.

For a Browns franchise that is used to seeing offensive ineptitude, this year is even more dire as Watson has yet to pass for more than 200 yards in a game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski continues to support Watson as the starter, though it’s starting to feel like it’s a mandate from ownership to keep Watson as the starter.

The offensive scheme has caused people like Hanford Dixon to wonder whose system the team is even running via The Hanford Dixon Show.

“We don’t really know. Are we running Kevin’s system or Dorsey’s system?” Dixon questioned.

The #Browns schematic warfare has been disastrous. "We don't really know. Are we running Kevin's system or Dorsey's system?" – @HanfordDixon29 presented by: @NEFDirect pic.twitter.com/TlcB9gqTst — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) October 19, 2024

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has a hand in the scheme and play design, but Stefanski is still the one calling plays on the field.

Stefanski has done well in the past, but it might be time to consider flipping responsibilities over to Dorsey if things don’t improve soon.

The Browns are going to need a miracle to turn things around, and it’s hard to imagine that happening.

