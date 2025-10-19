Stats Show Why Browns Have Big Advantage Against Dolphins

The 1-5 Cleveland Browns have a chance to get back into the win column on Sunday when they host the 1-5 Miami Dolphins.

While the Browns haven’t seemed to have many advantages on paper in any matchup so far this season, there are some metrics that point to them having a leg up on the Dolphins on Sunday.

NFL Stats pointed out on X that the Browns rank third in the NFL with just 262.3 yards allowed per game this season, while the Dolphins rank third-worst with 389.3 allowed per game.

Cleveland hasn’t scored more than 18 points in a game since 2024, and this Dolphins defense hasn’t given up fewer than 21 points in a game this season, averaging 29 points against per game, so something has to give.

In Cleveland’s favor is the fact that the forecast on Sunday projects plenty of wind and rain, which could even the playing field and muddy the waters by making it hard for anybody’s offense to get going.

If the weather makes things difficult, Cleveland’s defense could feast against Tua Tagovailoa and a Dolphins offense that has been turnover-prone so far, with seven interceptions.

Regardless of whether or not the Browns win on Sunday, it would do a lot of good in the locker room for the offense to at least have a great day and score somewhere in the neighborhood of 27-30 points.

A big offensive day would put a lot of narratives to rest for this team and build some momentum that could hopefully last through the rest of the season.

