Hanford Dixon Predicts Browns Rookie To Have Big Role Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have their easiest opponent of the young season on Sunday when they take on the 1-5 Miami Dolphins.

One reason why the Browns should be salivating heading into this matchup is due to the Dolphins’ league-worst run defense that has surrendered 168.5 rushing yards per game, which is why team legend Hanford Dixon wants to see one rookie have a major role in Sunday’s game plan.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Dixon said he wants to see running back Quinshon Judkins get plenty of touches.

“He needs at least 23 touches,” Dixon said.

With terrible weather on the forecast for Sunday, how many touches should Quinshon Judkins get? "He needs AT LEAST 23 touches." –@HanfordDixon29

Considering how the forecast is projecting a 98-percent chance of rain and winds up to 36 miles per hour, Judkins could see upwards of 30 touches if he can get cooking early and help this team get a lead, which it has failed to do just about every week so far.

Cleveland is scoring just 5.5 points per game in the first half so far this season, and had to watch Dillon Gabriel throw 52 passes against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense last week.

Clearly, this offense needs a different approach heading into this game, and that should start and end with Judkins.

Gabriel’s first two starts haven’t been spectacular, but he’s avoided turnovers and could set the stage for Judkins’ breakout performance.

Judkins had just 12 touches last week, and if the Browns see themselves winning this game, that number has to be doubled.

