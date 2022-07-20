Browns Nation

Steelers Fans Left Angry Over Myles Garrett’s Madden Rating

By

Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the Browns defeated the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Giants 17-13.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The other AFC North teams will have something to say about any Cleveland Browns achievement.

That’s acceptable because it’s part of the rivalry within the division.

Therefore, it’s no wonder that Pittsburgh Steelers fans had something to say about the Madden NFL 23 ratings for edge rushers.

Myles Garrett is the best among the lot with a 99 rating and he received his 99 Club swag from Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith.

Meanwhile, reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is second at 96.

Steeler Nation questioned this ranking by pointing out that Watt also tied the league record for most sacks in a season.

But even that reasoning will not take the shine away from Garrett.

Last season, he had a career-high 16 sacks and three passes defended.

It’s his fourth consecutive season with at least 10 sacks and that feat made him a First-Team All-Pro member.

Likewise, Garrett is a better all-around player than Watt, especially on run defense.

 

Watt Got Help From Up Front

Garrett achieved his numbers while lining up on the defensive line.

He could have had more sacks if teams did not put multiple offensive linemen on him.

They know what’s coming and they try to stop Garrett by putting an extra body on him.

Despite that reality, it’s still amazing that he had 16 sacks.

Meanwhile, Watt is an outside linebacker and has the benefit of their defensive linemen clearing the way for him.

It’s difficult to discredit the effort of Cameron Heyward and Tyson Alualu, who keep multiple offensive linemen busy because of their size.

Once they have those players on hold, Watt gets a free path to the quarterback and gets a sack.

Yes, his 22.5 sacks last season are impressive, but he got assistance from his teammates in the trenches.

