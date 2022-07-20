Nick Chubb Shows Off Strength In Must-See Video

Without question, Nick Chubb is the main catalyst of the Cleveland Browns‘ successful running game.

Ever since he was drafted by the squad in 2018, the former Georgia standout has lived up to the hype.

He has been a three-time Pro Bowler and a three-time Pro Football Writers of America All-Pro.

He’s also had 1,000-yard seasons from 2019 to 2021.

It could have been four if he did not end up with 996 yards in his rookie year.

Chubb has also maintained a yards per carry average of over five yards and has scored 36 touchdowns.

Aside from his innate talent, he was able to attain this level of success through hard work.

As an example of his work ethic, here’s him lifting heavy weights.

Most people would be satisfied lifting that heavy amount of weights once.

But Chubb proved that he is a superhuman by doing it twice.

While the exact amount of the weights is unknown, it’s safe to speculate that he lifted at least 300 pounds total.

That strength helps him break through tackles to cover more yards on the ground.

It’s also a warning for those who will try to stop him that he won’t go down easily.

Instead, it might take more than one person to bring him down.

Chubb Will Have To Carry The Browns Again

He is ready for the challenge that comes with being the team’s top running back.

However, he might have to work extra hard this season especially if Deshaun Watson gets a lengthy suspension.

If that happens, the Browns will establish their run game throughout the game.

Therefore, Chubb should be ready once his number is dialed.

He will have an increased impact on Cleveland’s cause, even as a decoy during pass plays.