Stephen A. Smith Drops Wild Shedeur Sanders Conspiracy Theory

For most of the months leading up to the NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders was seen as a first-round selection.

That wasn’t the case, and he fell all the way to the fifth round.

There have been plenty of theories about why that happened, with some pundits and fans alleging that it had to be league-wide collusion.

For Stephen A. Smith, however, it didn’t have anything to do with him.

Talking on ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ he claimed that the league wanted to punish Deion Sanders, so his son paid the price:

“There were people that were hellbent on making sure that Deion Sanders didn’t get his way,” Smith said. “And they punished his son to punish him. Deion knows it, I know it, anybody with sense knows it. We’ve all heard it covering this league. And it wasn’t some collusion that was going on; they didn’t have to,” Smith said.

Then again, as outspoken as Sanders is, there is no reason to think that this makes any sense.

Sanders entered the league with a massive fan base, and that would’ve been smart business for any team that took him.

Also, with all the speculation about Deion Sanders coaching in the NFL, getting his son could’ve led to a package deal in the future.

Deion Sanders is one of the most widely celebrated and appreciated figures in all of sports, and while he’s also never minced his words about anything, his presence in the league would’ve been good for business.

At the end of the day, Shedeur will have to earn his stripes and prove himself just like everybody else, and the rest of the world will make their own conclusions.

