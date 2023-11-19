Browns Nation

Studs And Duds From Browns’ Big Win Over Steelers

Ronnie Hickman #33, Martin Emerson Jr. #23, and Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cleveland Browns found a way to eke out a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Each punter can claim to have been the most important player on their respective team in the 13-10 game.

But here are some other studs and duds who stood out in this week’s defensive battle.

Ogbo Okoronkwo – Stud

Ogbo Okoronkwo looked like he found an extra gear in the second half.

Four of his 5 tackles came after the Steelers scored their lone touchdown, including 3 of his 4 TFLs.

His final tackle was a momentum-killing 5-yard loss after the Steelers tied things up and looked ready to score again.

Okoronkwo also had a sack and a QB hit in the 13-10 victory.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson – Dud 

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson could have been a stud for a near-errorless stat line.

He completed 24 of 43 passes, or 56 percent for 165 yards and a tipped-pass interception.

But those numbers could have been better if he managed to lead receivers who had a step on the defender.

Instead, Pittsburgh was able to break up a bunch of potential big plays.

 

Myles Garrett – Stud 

Myles Garrett was undoubtedly the biggest difference-maker.

His pair of sacks, 2 TFLs, and 3 QB hits didn’t tell half the story of how much havoc he caused.

And he took the rest of the front 7 with him for most of the game.

Kenny Pickett never looked comfortable under the consistent pressure.

