Insider Gives Injury Update On Dawand Jones For Steelers Matchup

Fresh off an impressive come-from-behind victory in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns are hosting another bitter divisional rival in Week 11, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, the Browns will be without their starting quarterback, as they lost Deshaun Watson to a season-ending injury during their victory over the Ravens.

However, Browns fans did get a bit of good news this week in regards to another injured player, Dawand Jones.

Jones is a standout rookie offensive tackle who has been dealing with a knee injury for the past several weeks.

While it kept him sidelined for the Ravens game, Jones is expected to suit up for today’s contest against the Steelers, per “Bleacher Report” insider Jordan Schultz.

Source: #Browns OT Dawand Jones, listed as questionable (knee), is expected to Sunday play vs the #Steelers. Big lift for QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to have his fellow rookie protecting him up front. Jones, out of Ohio State, has been excellent all season for Cleveland.… https://t.co/Q6rTBWC9XR pic.twitter.com/9EsECLNXom — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 19, 2023

This is welcome news to Browns fans, as well as to backup rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who will be making the second start of his NFL career.

Jones has been a massive part of the Browns’ success this year, as he has filled in nicely on the offensive line after it lost its two top tackles, Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr.

While Jones isn’t yet at the level of Wills and Conklin, he’s considered one of the best rookie tackles in the league.

His absence was very noticeable last week against the Ravens, as Watson was sacked four times, hurried repeatedly, and often had to scramble out of the way of oncoming rushers.

With Thompson-Robinson at the helm, it will be all hands on deck, particularly on the offensive line to give the youngster as much time and protection as possible.