Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Gives Injury Update On Dawand Jones For Steelers Matchup

Insider Gives Injury Update On Dawand Jones For Steelers Matchup

By

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Fresh off an impressive come-from-behind victory in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns are hosting another bitter divisional rival in Week 11, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, the Browns will be without their starting quarterback, as they lost Deshaun Watson to a season-ending injury during their victory over the Ravens.

However, Browns fans did get a bit of good news this week in regards to another injured player, Dawand Jones.

Jones is a standout rookie offensive tackle who has been dealing with a knee injury for the past several weeks.

While it kept him sidelined for the Ravens game, Jones is expected to suit up for today’s contest against the Steelers, per “Bleacher Report” insider Jordan Schultz.

This is welcome news to Browns fans, as well as to backup rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who will be making the second start of his NFL career.

Jones has been a massive part of the Browns’ success this year, as he has filled in nicely on the offensive line after it lost its two top tackles, Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr.

While Jones isn’t yet at the level of Wills and Conklin, he’s considered one of the best rookie tackles in the league.

His absence was very noticeable last week against the Ravens, as Watson was sacked four times, hurried repeatedly, and often had to scramble out of the way of oncoming rushers.

With Thompson-Robinson at the helm, it will be all hands on deck, particularly on the offensive line to give the youngster as much time and protection as possible.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up on the field before the week 2 NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.

Ravens Player Gets Fined In Play Against Denzel Ward

4 mins ago

cleveland browns helmet

The NFL Fines Browns WR Over Blindsided Block

9 mins ago

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ogbo Okoronkwo Makes Big Family Announcement

19 mins ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes His Thoughts Clear About Steelers Matchup

14 hours ago

browns helmet

Steelers At Browns Week 11 Game Predictions

15 hours ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Reveals When Browns Plan To Sign A New QB

16 hours ago

browns helmets

Browns Could Add 1 WR In The Coming Weeks

22 hours ago

Browns Worked Out 11 Players On Friday

23 hours ago

Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets warms up at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Insider Details Browns Potential Plans For Joe Flacco

23 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

The Browns Worked Out Another Offensive Player Friday

1 day ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns QB Pleads With Team To Sign Him

2 days ago

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Wright Believes The Browns Can Still Make The Playoffs

2 days ago

Browns Plan To Work Out A Receiver On Friday

2 days ago

Browns To Workout Former Super Bowl Champion QB Friday

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Reveals What He's Learned From Other Rookie QBs

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Details Browns' Potential Plans After Steelers Game

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Suggests Surprising QB To Lead Browns To The Playoffs

3 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details What Browns Expect From Dorian Thompson-Robinson

3 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Browns Send 5-Word Message For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

3 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Questions 1 Browns Decision For Steelers Game

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Insider Notes How Deshaun Watson's Injury Will Impact The Team

4 days ago

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Greg Newsome Sends A Strong Message To Browns Fans

4 days ago

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Gives His Thoughts About His INT Against Ravens

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has Honest Admission About His Shoulder Injury

4 days ago

Ravens Player Gets Fined In Play Against Denzel Ward

No more pages to load