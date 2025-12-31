Former Browns Player Couldn’t Believe One Thing About Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a major upset on Sunday. They took down a Pittsburgh Steelers team that was just one win away from winning the division.

Notably, they did that while their best player, Myles Garrett, pursued the NFL sack record. The Steelers were focused and obsessed with the fact that Garrett was in a position to make NFL history against them, and they made sure to prevent that.

In fact, they may have focused their entire game plan on preventing that.

That’s why, in a recent appearance on the “The Top Dawgs” show, former Browns player Phil Taylor called out the Steelers for their approach to the game:

“The Steelers played just so Myles couldn’t break a record against them. They’d rather lose in the fashion that they did than to let him get one sack,” he said.

"The Steelers played just so Myles couldn't break a record against them. They'd rather lose in the fashion that they did than to let him get one sack." #DawgPound@PhilTaylor98 has NEVER seen a gameplan so focused on one player. 👀 pic.twitter.com/4xJYd47Mju — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) December 31, 2025

Mike Tomlin’s team rallied together to make sure that Myles Garrett didn’t get that record-breaking 23rd sack in a season. It took a massive collective effort to keep the best pass rusher of his generation away from Aaron Rodgers.

Unfortunately for the visitors, it also cost them the ability to get anything going on the offensive side of the field. Ultimately, their pettiness was their downfall.

Now, Tomlin could be coaching for his job on Sunday. They’ll square off against the Baltimore Ravens in a winner-takes-all game for the division.

A loss on Sunday, regardless of what he’s done, may cost him his job after more than a decade in charge of the team.

The Browns, on the other hand, will get another chance to make history when Garrett takes the field against the Cincinnati Bengals and their shaky offensive line.

