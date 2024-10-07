Analyst Compares 2024 Browns Offense To Winless 2017 Season

Following the Cleveland Browns’ playoff loss, the AFC North squad fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt with the intent to revive the team’s offense.

Cleveland hired Ken Dorsey after his work with the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers, places where he used three- and four-receiver sets to help his quarterback flourish.

That was the thought for quarterback Deshaun Watson as he ran an offensive scheme similar to this one during his time in Houston.

Despite the new-look offense, Cleveland’s inability to score remains.

The Browns have struggled to move the ball into the endzone this season, making them one of the worst in the league.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter compared this year’s offensive attack to two teams that live in Browns’ lore for all the wrong reasons.

On X, Ruiter noted that this year’s team has scored 15.8 points per game in five outings, figures that are eerily similar to offenses from the 2016 and 2017 editions of the team.

The 2016 1-15 #Browns averaged 16.5 points per game

The 2017 0-16 #Browns averaged 14.625 points per game Through 5 games the 2024 #Browns are averaging 14.4 points per game — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 6, 2024

While his X post inaccurately suggested the Browns are averaging 14.4 points, his stats showing Cleveland scored only 16.5 points in 2016 and 14.6 points in 2017 are accurate.

The Browns currently have a 1-4 record, and the team has scored 79 total points this season in five games.

Only the Miami Dolphins’s 60 points and the New England Patriots’ 62 points are worse than the Browns’ output through five games this season.

Cleveland’s offense ranks 32nd in the league as it has accumulated just over 239 yards per game, and the showing in Week 5 was its worst of the season.

