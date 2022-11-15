Texans Set To Receive High Draft Pick From Browns If Draft Was Today

Fans who see the Cleveland Browns and their 3-6 record for the season can’t be happy.

However, the anger sets in with fans with this record when they see the Houston Texans holding their 2023 first-round pick.

While some might have forgotten, the Texans made a wise move to trade Deshaun Watson to the Browns for a multitude of draft picks.

With the trade, the Browns auctioned off their future for one player.

While the Browns got Watson, what are the Texans currently getting from the trade deal from earlier this season?

Cleveland Browns Have Given Away A Top 10 Draft Pick

Had the Cleveland Browns kept their draft pick, they’d have a top-10 pick currently.

If NFL Draft were today, #Texans would get No. 9 from #Browns. Houston currently sits in the No. 1 position as well. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 15, 2022

However, it’s the Houston Texans who are setting pretty, as they have the first and ninth overall picks currently for 2023.

But this isn’t the only draft compensation that the Texans currently have from the Deshaun Watson trade.

They also have the Cleveland Browns’ 2023 third-round pick and their first and fourth-round picks in 2024.

So, while a lot of focus is on their 2023 first-round pick, the picks remaining are just as important.

However, the value of these picks depends on how the Browns play this season and the next.

The worse they play, the higher the value for the Texans with the draft picks.

With the Browns having a tough schedule ahead of them this season, the Texans are licking their chops with the Browns’ draft pick.

While ownership thought the deal for Watson was good, this season proves the trade was a steal for the Texans.