3 Things To Know About New Browns DL Ben Stille

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Fans hoped for more from Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry this week.

But at least he made a move to address the team’s defensive line woes.

Namely, he pilfered a 2022 UDFA off an opponent’s practice squad to replace another 2022 UDFA.

Rookie Ben Stille was signed to the Browns’ active roster just one day after the team waived Roderick Perry II.

Not exactly the earth-shattering shakeup and purge likely needed to snap Joe Woods’ unit out of a coma.

But it’s a little something and isn’t likely to hurt the Browns’ situation or impact their 2023 salary cap.

And that seems to be the primary thought process behind Berry’s midseason moves so far.

Here are 3 things to know about the Browns’ new defensive lineman, Ben Stille.

 

Half Of Stille’s NFL Tackles Go For a Loss 

Well, it might be too early to discern any kind of pattern in Ben Stille’s NFL game.

It took a strong camp and preseason showing to earn Stille a practice squad spot in Miami.

And so far, he has only been active for one game when he filled in for an injured teammate.

He played just 9 defensive snaps against Pittsburgh and got credit for 2 assisted tackles.

But one of those tackles went for a 3-yard loss as Stille met Najee Harris in the backfield.

And we’re sure his Pro Bowl teammate, Melvin Ingram, appreciated the help.

 

Stille Can Help Browns Offense, Special Teams 

Ben Stille only played defense at Nebraska, displaying strength, speed, and versatility on the front line.

But he could have been even more versatile if the Cornhuskers used his other talents.

With a receiving line of 52/1152/18 over 3 seasons, some colleges undoubtedly considered Stille a tight-end talent.

And if playing both sides of the ball wasn’t versatile enough, Stille was also an accomplished kicker and punter.

He was successful on 46 of 49 extra points and added 3 field goals as a senior.

Multiple colleges made offers, including Ohio State, but Stille’s heart was set on attending Nebraska.

 

Another Smart Guy 

Still played 5 seasons at Nebraska after redshirting his freshman year.

And before you think he needed the extra time, well… he did.

How else was he going to enter the NFL with a Master’s Degree in nutrition and health sciences in hand?

Stille finished his bachelor’s work in 2019 and remained eligible while he completed his master’s.

Nebraska isn’t exactly an Ivy League school like Harvard or Yale.

But Stille can probably keep up with the conversations among the Berea brain trust.

