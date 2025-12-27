Weather Could Play A Major Role In Browns–Steelers Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a lot of struggles against the Cleveland Browns in recent history, but they are hoping to change that on Sunday during their Week 17 game. However, Cleveland’s notoriously nasty weather might get in the way of that.

Writing on social media, Zac Jackson highlighted just how bad things could be in Cleveland on Sunday, saying that there is a 70 percent chance of rain and the possibility of winds of 20 to 28 miles per hour.

“I forecast a 77 percent chance that the Steelers don’t throw a pass over 3 yards with Myles Garrett chasing the sack record,” Jackson wrote on X.

"I forecast a 77 percent chance that the Steelers don't throw a pass over 3 yards with Myles Garrett chasing the sack record," Jackson wrote on X.

It’s going to be unpleasant for fans in the stands and players on the field, but the Browns are going to try to make the most of it.

They have reason to believe, because the Steelers are 1-5-1 against the Browns in their last seven games in Cleveland. Plus, the Browns are quite comfortable playing in tough weather.

Most fans will be paying close attention to the Browns’ defense, and rightfully so. Myles Garrett is incredibly close to breaking the single-season sack record, and he could claim his spot in history against the Steelers.

Beyond Garrett, Pittsburgh knows that Cleveland’s defense is going to throw everything it has against them.

There is a lot on the line for the Steelers, who could win the AFC North with a victory over the Browns or if the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.

