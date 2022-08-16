The Browns Keep Losing Talent At 1 Key Position

Last season, the Cleveland Browns ranked fourth in rushing yards with 145.4 per game.

Their ground attack helped them finish with a respectable 8-9 record.

The efforts of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson made the Browns one of the top run teams in the NFL.

However, some credit also goes to their offensive line, which creates gaps for their running backs.

Practically the entire cast will be back this season as Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin are poised to be Cleveland’s starters.

That familiarity will help them work as one and play at their best for their running backs and quarterback.

Unfortunately, their center position is looking like a revolving door after another setback.

An MRI confirmed #Browns C Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources say. After Cleveland lost starter Nick Harris the other day, another player at the position goes down. Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman still standing, though. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2022

That’s another unfortunate update for the Browns, especially because ACL injuries can sideline any player indefinitely.

Worst yet, they lost two centers in as many days with Harris also going down.

Therefore, Pocic must hold the fort as starting center and his role will be very crucial for the Browns.

The Center Must Be On Point

Aside from his strength, Pocic must outsmart the defensive linemen from their division rivals.

He also anchors the line and communicates whether they are going for a run or a pass.

Their running attack will struggle if Pocic does not step up and take the place of Harris.

Without this system, it would be difficult for the Browns to generate success.