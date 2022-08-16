Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Keep Losing Talent At 1 Key Position

The Browns Keep Losing Talent At 1 Key Position

By

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Last season, the Cleveland Browns ranked fourth in rushing yards with 145.4 per game.

Their ground attack helped them finish with a respectable 8-9 record.

The efforts of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson made the Browns one of the top run teams in the NFL.

However, some credit also goes to their offensive line, which creates gaps for their running backs.

Practically the entire cast will be back this season as Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin are poised to be Cleveland’s starters.

That familiarity will help them work as one and play at their best for their running backs and quarterback.

Unfortunately, their center position is looking like a revolving door after another setback.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo tweeted, “An MRI confirmed #Browns C Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources say. After Cleveland lost starter Nick Harris the other day, another player at the position goes down. Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman still standing, though.”

That’s another unfortunate update for the Browns, especially because ACL injuries can sideline any player indefinitely.

Worst yet, they lost two centers in as many days with Harris also going down.

Therefore, Pocic must hold the fort as starting center and his role will be very crucial for the Browns.

 

The Center Must Be On Point

Aside from his strength, Pocic must outsmart the defensive linemen from their division rivals.

He also anchors the line and communicates whether they are going for a run or a pass.

Their running attack will struggle if Pocic does not step up and take the place of Harris.

Without this system, it would be difficult for the Browns to generate success.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Giants 17-13.
Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment
A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf prior to a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
Dawson Deaton Is The Latest Browns Player To Go Down With Injury
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/16/22)

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment

No more pages to load