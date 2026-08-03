Browns CB Appears To Suffer Injury During Monday’s Practice

One of the main concerns about the Cleveland Browns’ otherwise stout defense is its depth at cornerback. There is a lot of inexperience behind starters Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, and nickelback Myles Harden, so if any of them were to get injured, the Browns could be in a bind.

Unfortunately, one of those backups may be unavailable, at least for a short time, after an injury at training camp. Depending on its severity, it could determine how the Browns approach the final 53-man roster.

According to insider Daryl Ruiter, Browns cornerback Myles Bryant appeared to suffer an injury during Monday’s training camp practice and had to leave the field.

“Browns CB Myles Bryant walks in with a trainer,” Ruiter posted.

#Browns CB Myles Bryant walks in with a trainer pic.twitter.com/mjKRyDf5ha — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 3, 2026

Bryant signed with the Browns as a free agent in April as the team looked to shore up its depth in the secondary. He signed with the New England Patriots in 202 as an undrafted free agent and has played 77 NFL games for them and the Houston Texans, where he played the past two seasons.

In seven seasons, the 28-year-old has 173 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, four interceptions and 17 passes defended. Last year, he appeared in 11 games with three starts for the Texans.

At 5-foot-9, 172 pounds, Bryant profiles as more of a nickel cornerback, and he may have been able to compete with Harden for a substantial role, as the Browns were thought to be looking for an upgrade at that position. It was not immediately known how long Bryant might be sidelined.

Last week, the Browns gave Ward a two-year contract extension worth $62.2 million, which re-established the nine-year veteran as the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. It came after an offseason when he was mentioned in trade rumors, with the thought that the Browns would want to get what they can for him as part of their rebuilding transition to a younger roster.

Now, with Ward and Campbell in place at least through the 2028 season, the Browns will continue to look for players to back them up going forward.

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