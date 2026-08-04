Two Browns Rookies Are Turning Heads In Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterbacks may not be living up to very modest expectations at training camp so far. That should have a negative effect on their heralded rookie wide receivers, but that is not turning out to be the case.

Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have been impressive daily, building on their strong performances at minicamps and OTAs coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft. It is an encouraging development for a passing game that needs all the help it can get.

Insider Tony Grossi had high praise for the rookie duo heading into the second week of their first NFL training camp.

“Almost every day, Boston makes a catch that, if you rated him, he’d be catch of the day. He looks like he’s been in the league for three years, and he’s been a Pro Bowl player two of those three years. He looks like a complete receiver right off the bat. I want to shout out Concepcion. He might be the most improved player from minicamp to training camp. He hasn’t mishandled the ball that I’ve seen. Both of those guys are excellent,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi absolutely LOVES what he’s seen from Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion early in Browns training camp. pic.twitter.com/2Cjt0HZdFf — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 3, 2026

Based on social media posts, a couple of Boston’s highlight catches were on passes thrown by Shedeur Sanders. A first-round talent who fell into the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, those plays showed all of the attributes that make him a potential No. 1 wideout in the NFL.

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Boston can run fluid routes, which are enhanced by his impressive catch radius and sure hands. He also has shown an ability to gain yards after the catch, even if there was legitimate contact in these practices.

Concepcion, who was a first-round pick in this year’s draft despite struggling with dropped passes in college, looks to have cleaned up that issue, which appeared at times during spring workouts. Rossi also noted how good Concepcion has looked as a punt returner, showing no issues with securing the ball in those situations.

There is an open door for both players to establish themselves in the Browns’ wide receiver room. With Jerry Jeudy coming off a down season as the only potential starter from a returning group that ranked last in the league last season, it’s possible that Boston and Concepcion can lead the team in targets this season.

A lot of that will have to do with who the starting quarterback turns out to be, and how the chemistry develops between them and Deshaun Watson or Sanders.

NEXT:

Denzel Boston Names His Favorite NFL WRs To Study