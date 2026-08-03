Denzel Boston Names His Favorite NFL WRs To Study

One of the most impressive things about Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston is his dedication to his craft. The work he puts in has been evident ever since he arrived as a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It showed itself almost immediately with his impressive performances at minicamps and OTAs during the spring. The 22-year-old has carried that over into training camp, where he has been making highlight-worthy plays almost daily.

Boston recently named his favorite NFL wide receivers to study, naming players who are very similar to his 6-foot-4, 215-pound build.

“Boston says Julio Jones, Randy Moss, Mike Evans, and Nico Collins were his favorite NFL WR to study. He would often watch their tape on Thursdays before a game,” Andrew Siciliano posted.

Boston says Julio Jones, Randy Moss, Mike Evans, and Nico Collins were his favorite NFL WR to study. He would often watch their tape on Thursdays before a game. https://t.co/ySgqIdLeNm — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 3, 2026

Moss is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Jones should join him soon after he becomes eligible in 2029. Evans will certainly follow them whenever he decides to finish his career.

Collins was emerging as one of the best young receivers in the NFL until injuries hindered his production the past two seasons, even though he still managed to exceed 1,000 yards in each one. All four of Boston’s examples are at least 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, and it makes sense that he learns from them rather than studying smaller receivers who need to play a very different style.

Boston’s game is most likely going to turn out to be closer to Evans’, and if he can have a career anywhere close to what the veteran was able to accomplish with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns will be thrilled. At 6-foot-5, 231 pounds, Evans became one of the best red zone targets in league history, and he posted a record-tying streak of 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons before injuries limited him to five games last year.

At a similar size, Boston is able to run routes at every level of the field, and his excellent hands turn almost every target into a catch. He has said he is motivated by falling into the second round, and he has shown that determination every day at practice.

Maybe someday, another young receiver will use Boston as an inspiration for his career, after a very successful run with the Browns.

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