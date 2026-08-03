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KC Concepcion Suffers Injury Scare In Monday’s Practice

Jimmy Swartz
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KC Concepcion Suffers Injury Scare In Monday’s Practice
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns rookie receiver KC Concepcion experienced a brief scare during Monday’s training camp session, drawing concern from those in attendance after appearing to favor his shoulder following a play. Given how strong his camp had been up to this point, any hint of injury naturally raised alarm, though early reports suggest this is not expected to be anything serious.

Camryn Justice captured the play in question and provided an early update on Concepcion’s condition following the incident.

“Browns WR KC Concepcion seemed to have some shoulder discomfort after this play during today’s training camp practice. He’s expected to be fine,” Justice wrote.

That reassurance offers some immediate relief.  Any extended absence would represent a real setback for a receiver who has quickly become one of the more talked-about names through the opening week of practices.

Shoulder injuries can range widely in severity, and without further testing or an official update from the team, it remains difficult to know with complete certainty how Cleveland will handle Concepcion’s workload over the coming days.

Concepcion’s development matters significantly for an offense still sorting out its identity under Todd Monken, particularly given how much attention his connection with the quarterbacks has already drawn through the first week of camp. Losing him for any real stretch of time would remove one of the more dynamic weapons from an evolving passing attack that also includes Jerry Jeudy, Denzel Boston, and a deep group of pass catchers still establishing their roles.

For now, Browns fans will likely want to see how Concepcion moves in the coming days before fully exhaling. If the early prognosis holds true, this should end up being little more than a small bump in what has otherwise been an encouraging start to his professional career.

NEXT:  Browns' QB Reps Shifted On Day 5 Of Training Camp
Jimmy Swartz
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Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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