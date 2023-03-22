The Browns Lose A Running Back In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns have made many new additions to their roster this offseason.

But, with all the new players they added, it makes sense that some need to leave.

That is why the Browns lost some running back depth on Wednesday.

According to Adam Schefter, running back D’Ernest Johnson has agreed to a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Browns’ free-agent running back D’Ernest Johnson reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023

Cleveland is expected to have two new backups behind Nick Chubb this year.

Kareem Hunt is also a free agent and has yet to find a new team.

They need good depth behind Chubb for an offense as run-heavy as theirs.

Johnson will probably have a similar role in Jacksonville to his one in Cleveland.

He will be the backup behind Travis Etienne, and get occasional carries.

But, Johnson has shown in the past that he can be an effective starter.

In 2021, he carried the ball 100 times for 534 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

Johnson looked like an explosive player and made a name for himself in the two starts he had.

Now the Browns should be looking into free agency for a cheap backup running back.

Some of the names they should consider are Jerick McKinnon or J.D. McKissic.

Both are passing-catching backs and could fill in for Chubb on third down.

Expect to see some more moves from the Browns over the next few weeks.

There are still plenty of spots on their roster that they can improve.