Browns Fans React To Today’s Anthony Walker News

By

Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scrambles from Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are continuing to make improvements to their defense this offseason.

They have already signed the likes of Juan Thornhill and Dalvin Tomlinson, but continue to improve.

On Wednesday the Browns brought back one of their players.

According to Adam Schefter, linebacker Anthony Walker has agreed to a one-year deal.

Many Browns fans are thrilled with the moves they have made this offseason.

The front office has been aggressive to sign good players and create a much better roster.

Cleveland will have their work cut out for them in 2023.

Not only are they in a tough division (AFC North) but the AFC as a whole is loaded with good teams.

Many people think that Walker made a major impact on the Browns last year.

Even their defense got worse once he went out with an injury.

Most people outside of the Browns fan base do not understand the importance of Walker.

He might have not gotten national recognition, but Browns fans appreciated his play.

Walker will be 28 years old next season.

Even though he is coming off a major injury, many people expect him to be impactful again.

The Commanders tried to steal Walker away from Cleveland but were unsuccessful.

Many Commanders fans were upset that their team could not complete this deal.

But Browns fans should be thrilled that Walker is back in the fold.

Now all you can hope is that Walker will be able to stay healthy for the full season.

