Browns Invite Intriguing Defensive Back To Rookie Camp

After Cleveland exercised it’s fifth-year option for defensive back Greg Newsome II last week, the Browns are set with their starters at this position through the 2025 season.

Cleveland is continuing to look for depth at the position, inviting in multiple defensive backs to their annual rookie camp for a closer look.

The newest defensive back being invited to the Browns minicamp is an intriguing one.

According to Browns insider Noah Weiskopf’s Twitter post on Wednesday, Cleveland invited former USC and San Jose State defensive back Chase Williams to the May 10-12 camp.

Defensive back Chase Williams will be attending #Browns rookie minicamp this weekend, per source. Williams played his first four collegiate seasons at USC for the Trojans before heading to San Jose State for his final two years as a graduate-transfer. pic.twitter.com/B29rdFBHkZ — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) May 8, 2024

Williams started his collegiate career at USC, playing four seasons with the Trojans.

The athlete recorded 85 tackles for the Trojans along with one pass deflection and one sack from 2018 until 2021.

When new coach Lincoln Riley arrived at USC, Williams elected to head to San Jose State to continue his college career.

As a Spartan, Williams notched 90 tackles in two seasons.

The defensive back also recorded three interceptions and added five pass deflections while at San Jose State.

Standing at 6-foot-2, Williams was ranked as a four-star recruit out of high school and considered the 15th-best cornerback in the 2018 incoming recruiting class.

The Browns drafted South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden in the seventh round of this year’s draft, another player Cleveland expects to be at the rookie camp in addition to Williams.

Those prospects will be joined by two other defensive backs next week as Arizona State’s Christopher Edmonds and South Dakota State’s DyShawn Gales were previously announced undrafted free agents that Cleveland expressed interest in for the 2024 season.

NEXT:

Pierre Strong Shares Strong Statement About Nick Chubb's Mentorship