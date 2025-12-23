Insider Reveals Browns’ Path To No. 1 Draft Pick

With the season just about over, all Cleveland Browns fans are paying close attention to the upcoming draft and wondering what their team will do. They have multiple options, and they could all be franchise-changing.

But before they make their choice, the Browns have to earn their spot in the draft. That is why the final two weeks of the season will be so crucial. Writing on social media, Dane Brugler laid out how the Browns could lock up a top-two pick in the draft.

However, there is also a pathway to getting the top selection, but that would require the New York Giants to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17, and then the Raiders to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.

“If the Browns lose their final 2 games, they will lock up a top-2 pick. Most realistic path for CLE to get the No. 1 pick: NYG beats LVR in WK17, LVR beats KC in WK18,” Brugler posted on X.

While it may be disappointing to think of the Browns ending their season with two more losses, that would lead to them getting a top-two pick. That would take a lot of the sting off this painful season, as long as the front office uses that pick correctly.

But earning the top selection in the draft would be astounding, although it may be slightly far-fetched. The Giants might be able to beat the Raiders, but it seems less likely that the Raiders will then take down the Chiefs, even with Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines.

It isn’t impossible, but it does feel improbable. However, anything can happen, and Browns fans will be paying close attention to each of these teams.

More importantly, they will be listening to any indication about what the Browns will do in the draft. Over the last few weeks, speculation about Cleveland acquiring a quarterback has grown.

If the Browns are able to secure the No. 1 selection, there is no doubt that names like Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore will be swirling around Cleveland.

