3 Things We Have Learned About Andrew Berry In His Tenure

Andrew Berry has been the Cleveland Browns‘ general manager since 2020.

He is only 35 years old so he presumably has a long career ahead of him as an NFL executive.

Here are three things we have learned about him already in his short time as Browns GM.

1. Has A Good Reputation With Peers

Being well-respected by peers does not make or break the career of an NFL GM.

It is not a bad thing though because it helps to attract quality people to work with you.

One example was Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Berry’s VP of football operations for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Adofo-Mensah, the new GM of the Minnesota Vikings, spoke highly of his mentor, Berry, at his introductory press conference in Minnesota.

Berry has also recruited Catherine Raiche to join the Browns front office.

He crossed paths were her when both worked in the Philadelphia Eagles front office.

The Cleveland Browns have announced the hiring of Catherine Raîche as Assistant GM and VP of Football Operations. Raîche is now the highest-ranking woman executive in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/GLlI1USgGH — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 16, 2022

Raiche is considered one of the brightest female stars in the NFL executive wing and could be the first female GM in the future.

2. Keeps Things Close To The Vest

Berry is very good at telling the fans and media only what he wants them to know.

Arguably, he could win the award of talks most but says least.

He tactfully answers questions but does not divulge many details.

Berry is measured and disciplined and tells everyone what they need to know when they need to know it.

There are no words that accidentally tumble out of his mouth in the heat of the moment.

Case in point, at the 2022 NFL Combine, could anyone have predicted that Berry and the Browns were in the Deshaun Watson hunt?

Browns GM Andrew Berry at NFL Combine says Baker Mayfield is coming along with rehab pic.twitter.com/6SoifzKHBX — Steve Helwagen (@SteveHelwagen) March 1, 2022

His words and demeanor implied the team was behind Baker Mayfield.

Those Combine interviews occurred on March 1; the Browns traded for Watson on March 18.

3. Likes Wheeling And Dealing

Free agency is fun for Berry as is the NFL offseason in general.

To be clear, he is meticulous with the process of evaluating each roster position, but he does not hesitate to go out and sign a big named player if he feels it is the right fit.

Sometimes it works, and sometimes it does not.

In 2020, he signed tight end Austin Hooper.

After failed attempts in the past, he finally signed Jadeveon Clowney in 2021.

Then, there are the smart trades.

Because of all of the attention on Watson, it may not be as well-known just how good of a trade Berry made to get Amari Cooper.

For a player of Cooper’s caliber, Berry managed to strike a good deal.

Andrew Berry should be arrested for Grand theft for the Amari Cooper trade — The Fan 3.0 #D4L 🌰 🔴HI🔴 🌰 (@CWGCLEBuckeyes) April 29, 2022

That is the other thing about Berry; he likes to wheel and deal but generally does not overspend or overcommit the Browns.

He is an Ivy League business graduate, and that training shines forth.

Conclusion

From this point forward, Berry’s young legacy may be evaluated on the Deshaun Watson trade.

It is far too early for anyone to assess if that was the most advantageous transaction to make at the time.

Time will tell, but in the meantime, Berry continues to methodically work to improve the Browns year after year.