Browns Nation News And Notes (7/2/22)

It is Saturday, July 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to draw major headlines in an unprecedented NFL offseason even for Browns fans used to a lot of bumps in the road with their fandom and their team.

This is the proverbial calm before the storm of whatever retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson determines in the Deshaun Watson case.

While it is quiet from all the camps involved in the hearing, the NFL, NFLPA, and Watson, that does not stop the never-ending speculation.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Growing Belief That Watson May Not Be Suspended

For months, we have heard opinions across the board about Watson’s pending suspension.

Among those in the forefront has been Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk who has been openly critical of the Browns and Watson.

Now, he has assumed a surprisingly different position.

Mike Florio did a complete 180 on the situation, but nonetheless says he won’t be shocked if Deshaun Watson receives no punishment at all #Browns https://t.co/tCHiMUEA9B — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) July 2, 2022

His current position contends that Watson will not be suspended at all.

We do not know his source or what else went on behind closed doors so it is always a good idea to exercise caution in reacting to his assessment.

Florio’s other theory is to treat the 2021 season as time served if Watson is suspended.

The NFL and Deshaun Watson could strike a deal on an agreed suspension at any time. Here's a suggestion: Treat all of 2021 like an unpaid suspension (he'd pay back $10M he made) and sit out the first eight games of 2022 without pay. That would be 25 games. https://t.co/k0GRFXGCt3 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 30, 2022

With so many opinions from one person, the only thing we know for sure is that this ruling (and potential appeal) will be controversial, no matter the result.

2. Retro Browns Players Posters

What’s old is new.

Look no further than the Netflix hit series Stranger Things set in the 1980s for inspiration.

Along those same lines are retro posters that may look familiar to those old enough to remember these players.

Vintage Browns Twitter shows us four posters that some of us wish we still had.

My personal favorite is Mad Dawg Golic.

There was a lot of attention to detail in the scene including Bob’s name on top of the dog house.

Four Vintage #Browns posters I’d love to have back on my wall. pic.twitter.com/C3gP64CkRu — Vintage Browns (@VintageBrowns) June 30, 2022

Hard to believe that Golic is 64 years old.

