Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (7/2/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/2/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, July 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to draw major headlines in an unprecedented NFL offseason even for Browns fans used to a lot of bumps in the road with their fandom and their team.

This is the proverbial calm before the storm of whatever retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson determines in the Deshaun Watson case.

While it is quiet from all the camps involved in the hearing, the NFL, NFLPA, and Watson, that does not stop the never-ending speculation.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Growing Belief That Watson May Not Be Suspended

For months, we have heard opinions across the board about Watson’s pending suspension.

Among those in the forefront has been Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk who has been openly critical of the Browns and Watson.

Now, he has assumed a surprisingly different position.

His current position contends that Watson will not be suspended at all.

We do not know his source or what else went on behind closed doors so it is always a good idea to exercise caution in reacting to his assessment.

Florio’s other theory is to treat the 2021 season as time served if Watson is suspended.

With so many opinions from one person, the only thing we know for sure is that this ruling (and potential appeal) will be controversial, no matter the result.

 

2. Retro Browns Players Posters

What’s old is new.

Look no further than the Netflix hit series Stranger Things set in the 1980s for inspiration.

Along those same lines are retro posters that may look familiar to those old enough to remember these players.

Vintage Browns Twitter shows us four posters that some of us wish we still had.

My personal favorite is Mad Dawg Golic.

There was a lot of attention to detail in the scene including Bob’s name on top of the dog house.

Hard to believe that Golic is 64 years old.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

 

 

 

Recent News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
NFL Insider Gives Browns Fans A Date To Keep In Mind
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Browns Fans Get A Full Glimpse Of Amari Cooper In His New Uniform
browns locker room with helmets
3 Browns Players Who Need To Step Up If Watson Is Suspended

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NFL Insider Gives Browns Fans A Date To Keep In Mind

No more pages to load