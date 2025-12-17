Titans Sign Former Browns Offensive Lineman

The Cleveland Browns elevated guard Garrett Dellinger to the active roster on December 13th, and he made his NFL debut in their Week 15 loss to the Chicago Bears. Dellinger was initially selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but they cut him before the season started.

He had been sitting on the Browns’ practice squad, waiting for an opportunity to arise, and he got his shot last week. Unfortunately for Dellinger, he didn’t perform as well as the team had hoped and was effectively cut immediately after this debut.

While the Browns didn’t see a need for him on their roster, the Tennessee Titans saw something in him, claiming him off waivers, as Tom Pelissero noted on X.

“The Titans claimed guard Garrett Dellinger off waivers from Cleveland,” Pelissero wrote.

Sometimes, a change of scenery can be beneficial for young players, especially if they need time to grow and develop under the right coaching staff. Like the Browns, the Titans have a rookie quarterback at the helm, so they can use all the help they can get in helping him succeed in this league.

Cam Ward hasn’t yet elevated the Titans’ offense to the level many expected, a similar phenomenon to what the Browns have experienced between Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. It will be interesting to see how both teams attack the offseason and what players they’ll add to try to make their young quarterbacks look good.

The Titans are in a much more pressing spot with this in mind, as Ward was the No. 1 overall pick, a major investment for the franchise.

