Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Browns Linked To Offensive Playmaker In Latest Mock Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The jury is still out on whether Shedeur Sanders can be the quarterback of the future for the Cleveland Browns.  He has had some ups and downs, but it would greatly benefit the Browns if he showed some potential in these final three games.

That means that he could change the Browns’ plans about the NFL Draft. If they like what they see or believe there’s something to work with there, they might not take a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. Should that be the case, they will most likely use their two first-round picks to improve the offense.

With that in mind, Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus has them taking Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson near the top of the draft:

“WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State,” Chadwick wrote. “It remains unclear whether Shedeur Sanders is the long-term answer at quarterback for the Browns, but one thing is certain: Cleveland must upgrade its supporting cast on offense. The Browns currently rank last in the NFL in both receiving grade and pass-blocking grade. They address one of those issues here by selecting Tyson. The redshirt junior has earned 80.0-plus PFF grades in back-to-back seasons and brings the well-rounded skill set needed to develop into a true No. 1 wide receiver at the NFL level.”

Tyson is projected to be the first pass catcher off the board in this class. He has a high ceiling and is a crisp route-runner, although there are some major concerns about his durability.

They could also target someone like Carnell Tate, a fan favorite at Ohio State who promises to continue the Buckeyes’ history of dominance in the pros. If not, they can also target Makai Lemon.

Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure. Whether it’s Shedeur Sanders or someone else behind center, the Browns need to find a true WR1.

Jerry Jeudy has failed in that position, and after watching the way things went down with him in Denver and how he’s dealt with criticism this season, that doesn’t seem likely to change in the future.

