Saturday, December 13, 2025
Browns Shuffle Roster Ahead Of Bears Game With 4 Moves

Brandon Marcus
By
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to make minor adjustments as the final games of the season roll around. On Saturday, they announced four roster moves just before their game against the Bears.

The team revealed that they had signed Garrett Dellinger to the active roster, waived Jamari Thrash, and elevated Christopher Edmonds and Maurice Hurst from the practice squad.

Dellinger is a rookie coming out of LSU and was chosen by the Baltimore Ravens in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. He is going to be wearing No. 52, although it’s not clear how much time he will get on the field.

Edmonds was first signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and has played in seven games since then, including five this year. During his time in the league, he has played 113 snaps with special teams and seven on defense.

Meanwhile, Hurst is in his eighth year and was a fifth-round selection by the Raiders back in 2018.

Since then, Hurst has appeared in 63 games with the Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Browns. He popped up in eight games with Cleveland last year.

These are not the sort of changes that will move the needle much for the Browns, but each of these players can give a decent amount of support. More importantly, they may be able to show enough to earn them a chance to play for Cleveland again next year.

The Browns are set to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, which could give each of these players the opportunity to perform well and perhaps ensure a spot in the lineup next week, too.

