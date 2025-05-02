Todd McShay Links Browns To QB Prospect In Early 2026 Draft

There is plenty of excitement about what the Cleveland Browns did in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they traded down in the first round to select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham while also bolstering the offense with a pair of running backs and a pair of quarterbacks, all of who should have a chance to prove that they can be pillars for this franchise for the next decade.

Bringing in two mid-round quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders was a bit of a perplexing decision, but it was a sign that the front office didn’t love any prospect enough in this class to overcommit, which is why Todd McShay recently linked the Browns to a top QB prospect in next year’s draft.

It’s never too early to start looking to the 2026 draft, which is where McShay said he believes the Browns will ultimately find their next franchise quarterback during a recent upload on his YouTube channel.

“After a year, you’re picking at five. My assumption is it’s not going well. [Joe] Flacco’s done. [Kenny] Pickett has to move on. You decide between one of those two rookies, but they’re still viewed as a backup. We’re going with a starter here—it’ll be Cade Klubnik,” McShay said. “I love his competitiveness, I love the pace that he plays the game with, I love the urgency, I like the way he creates and extends, I love when he takes off and runs.”

Next year’s quarterback class is seen as much more exciting than this year’s was, as the 2025 class clearly turned out to simply be Cam Ward, and then everybody else.

Klubnik could be in the mix to go first overall next season if he can follow up on the tremendous junior year he just had at Clemson, and if the Browns don’t obtain that pick on their own merit, they have more assets to trade for it now that they have an extra first next season due to the Travis Hunter trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders could have the opportunity to thwart this whole plan if either of them proves they can be a franchise quarterback, but if another messy quarterback season is on the horizon, don’t be surprised if the Browns take another dip into the QB market as well next offseason.

NEXT:

Analyst Uses 1 Word To Describe Browns' Draft