Analyst Uses 1 Word To Describe Browns’ Draft

The Cleveland Browns were arguably the most intriguing team in the 2025 NFL Draft due to the pair of headline-inducing moves they made, including passing on Travis Hunter by trading the No. 2 overall pick as soon as they went on the clock and later on, drafting Hunter’s college quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round after he had a historic slide down the board.

There is a lot to digest given the flurry of moves the team made, but one analyst believes Cleveland’s draft can be summed up with one word.

Brad Gagnon wrote an article for Bleacher Report describing every team’s draft with just one word, and the word he chose for Cleveland was a strong one due to how dramatic it was and the wide range of outcomes that could result from it.

“Extreme,” Gagnon wrote. “This draft will be defined by how two former Colorado teammates pan out. If Travis Hunter excels and Shedeur Sanders does not, it’s a disaster. The opposite? The Browns look like geniuses for trading out of the No. 2 spot (where Hunter went) and safely gambling on Sanders in Round 5. Few other factors are likely to make a difference, unless Mason Graham really blows up or goes bust in a major way.”

Gagnon is right in pointing out that the Browns’ success or failure as it pertains to this draft will always be tied to the Hunter and Sanders moves, which is perhaps a narrow-minded view of the big picture.

Cleveland wasn’t one player away from becoming a contender, so leaning on their ten picks to maneuver around the board and collect more assets was always going to be a wise move, especially after the front office spent so much draft capital in the Deshaun Watson trade.

The Watson trade has made it more difficult to develop talent elsewhere throughout the roster, and the lack of depth and impact players was starting to become a glaring issue.

Mason Graham is a blue-chip prospect and could be a pillar for this defense for a decade, but he will likely always be tied to Hunter in the eyes of many fans.

The extra first-round pick the Browns got for trading down will be a major asset next year, so it is too short-sighted to make any grand claims about how the Browns navigated this draft.

