Todd McShay Says Potential Browns QB Prospect Could Be A ‘Steal’

NFL Draft season always brings surprises, and this year’s rising star might be turning heads in quarterback rooms across the league.

While most analysts remain fixated on the familiar names projected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Tyler Shough has quietly been climbing boards, potentially positioning himself as the sleeper pick that savvy teams covet.

The buzz around Shough continues to intensify as draft day approaches, with one prominent NFL analyst identifying him as one of the fastest-rising prospects in this year’s class.

For a quarterback-hungry franchise like the Cleveland Browns, Todd McShay believes the Louisville product represents exceptional value.

“He has been through all these wars. He knows who he is. It’s like he’s playing on house money, and I love a quarterback who’s got that kind of mentality, because he’s got a chip but he’s mature enough to know how to manage all of that that’s going on inside between his ears. I think he’s going to be an absolute steal in this class, I really do,” McShay said, via the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

Shough’s stock received another boost following his performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran an impressive 4.63 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

He has caught the attention of NFL decision-makers, evidenced by his packed pre-draft schedule that includes multiple team visits and private workouts with general managers and head coaches.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 225 pounds, Shough brings an appealing physical profile to the position.

Scouts have taken note of his strong, accurate arm and the mobility that allows him to extend plays when protection breaks down.

What’s particularly impressive is his football IQ, shown in his comfort of making pre-snap adjustments and progressing through reads.

The Browns have made a move at quarterback this offseason, trading for Kenny Pickett, but they likely aren’t done addressing the position prior to the 2025 season.

